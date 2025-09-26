Sensitive data stolen from Maryland Department of Transportation reportedly up for auction

A ransomware group claims it hacked the Maryland Department of Transportation and is now selling sensitive, personal data on the dark web.

A ransomware group claims it hacked the Maryland Department of Transportation and is now selling sensitive, personal data on the dark web.

The website Daily Dark Web first reported the auction. The Rhysida ransomware group claims it has the full names, birth dates and home addresses of transportation agency employees. It shared images of a Maryland driver’s license, passport, Social Security card and other sensitive documents.

Part of the text reads, “Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data.”

The auction for the data ends in less than a week and the starting price is 30 Bitcoin, which is worth more than $3 million.

In a statement to WTOP, Maryland Transit Administration spokesperson Veronica Battisti did not comment on the auction but did provide details about a cyber incident. She said their investigation confirmed “incident-related data loss.”

Battisti said personal information has been taken, and the affected individuals will be notified. She added that they can’t disclose specific details about the data that was “lost because of the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.”

Cybersecurity experts and law enforcement are helping investigate the cause of the security breach.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Rhysida has been targeting the education, health care, manufacturing, information technology and government sectors since 2023.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.