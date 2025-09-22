The Montgomery County Council is celebrating African Heritage Month as part of the county’s drive to “work toward being an inclusive community.”

When Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore proclaimed September African Heritage Month in 2024, he said it was a time to mark the “significant contributions of African immigrants to the state’s cultural, social and economic landscape.”

In Montgomery County, which has commemorated African Heritage Month for more than a decade, County Council President Kate Stewart said, “Over 16% of the overall immigrant population in our county is from Africa,” and celebrating that is part of the county’s drive to “work toward being an inclusive and welcoming community.”

At Tuesday’s council meeting, where officials celebrated Moore’s proclamation, Council member Will Jawando talked about his own roots.

“My father came here from Nigeria in 1970, and I carry that part of my identity with me every day” Jawando said.

The African immigrant population has grown statewide in Maryland. In Baltimore, Cindy Ogide, whose own roots are in the Ivory Coast, works as the health and human services manager for CASA, a national immigrant advocacy organization.

Asked what she wishes people knew about Africa, Ogide said they should be aware that it’s a continent, not a country.

“It’s a continent of 54 diverse countries, culture and tribes,” Ogide said.

It’s not uncommon for people to stumble over African names, whether it’s at a public meeting where speakers are being introduced, or in private settings. In each case, Ogide urged people not to hesitate to ask how to pronounce a name.

And Ogide said people of African descent shouldn’t be shy about offering a correct pronunciation, “because it is part of who we are and it has a meaning, so we should be proud of it.”

Ogide mentioned the incredible diversity of languages, cultures and foods in Africa.

Asked about the signature dish of Ivory Coast, she didn’t hesitate to describe achecke, or attiéké, granulated cassava.

“It’s often served with grilled fish, and also some fried plantain on the side with a little bit of tomato stew,” and some onions and tomatoes as well, she said.

“When you say you’re from the Ivory Coast, that’s the number one thing people ask, like, ‘Do you got some achecke?’ It’s the best, I can even taste it in my mouth right now,” she told WTOP, laughing.

