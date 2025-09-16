Germantown’s Oktoberfest returns with a parade, music and beer

Germantown, Maryland's Oktoberfest will return with a parade, a carnival, a spooky dance party for kids and of course, beer for grown-ups.

The tradition of Germantown, Maryland’s Oktoberfest was interrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But it’s back again after returning in 2024.

Zeina Davis, with the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, said it will feature a parade, a spooky dance party contest, music, and of course, beer.

“We have amazing breweries like Waredaca and Lone Oak, there will be about five in all,” she said, but there will also be lots of family-friendly activities.

Davis said Germantown’s Oktoberfest has a unique, international flavor, reflecting the surrounding community.

“We take it for granted that we live in such a wonderful melting pot and are exposed to all these different cultures and people,” she said, noting the food on offer with flavors from around the world.

When she talks about the upcoming event in Germantown, Davis’ excitement is clear. Part of it is her sense that Germantown is underappreciated, and she can’t wait to show it off.

“I don’t think people realize that Germantown is the third most populous community in Maryland after Columbia and Baltimore, and the most populous in Montgomery County,” she said. “It’s a cool place, it’s got cool stuff,” and lots of local attractions and businesses to explore.

