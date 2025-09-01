Maryland weighs opening more state trails to e-bikes

Popular e-bikes could soon be joining old-school bicycles and pedestrians on Maryland state bike trails.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is considering regulations that would allow pedal-assist electric bicycles on state bike trails.

Until now, all electric bikes have been regulated the same as motorized vehicles in parks and public lands — banned from traveling on trails, and restricted to roads and parking lots.

With the recent quadrupling of e-bike sales between 2019 and 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, Maryland’s DNR has drafted a regulation that would allow pedal-assist e-bikes on state trails that currently allow bicycles.

“This e-bike policy will help even more people enjoy Maryland’s multi-use trails,” said Sandi Olek, director of the Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation, in a news release.

Only certain e-bikes would be allowed

Not all e-bikes would be permitted on state bike trails, under the drafted regulation.

Class 1 and Class 3 bikes are pedal-assist e-bikes, and would be allowed. According to DNR, the electric assist function will not activate unless a person is pedaling. These bikes stop providing assistance once the bike reaches 20 mph.

Class 2 bikes have a throttle function and do not require pedaling, according to the Maryland department. Class 2 e-bikes would only be allowed on trails if the bike is adaptive, and designed for people with physical disabilities or mobility challenges.

Class 1 and Class 3 e-bikes are already allowed on the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail and the Western Maryland Rail Trail, but prohibited on all other trails.

According to DNR, e-bikes would not be allowed on trails that were designed for specific user groups, such as pedestrians, for infrastructure concerns, for safety concerns and for habitat protection, at the department’s discretion.

The department is taking public comments through Sept. 22 before finalizing the regulation. Comments may be mailed to the Office of Outdoor Recreation, emailed to outdoorrecreation.dnr@maryland.gov or submitted online.

