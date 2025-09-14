Funeral scheduled for Maryland woman found dead on Route 50

Funeral plans have been announced for the Prince George's County, Maryland, woman found dead along Route 50 last month.

Funeral plans have been announced for the Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman found dead along Route 50 last month.

Services for 19-year-old DaCara Thompson will be held Tuesday at Kettering Baptist church on Crain Highway, according to WUSA9.

Thompson went missing last month when she left home and never returned. A week later her body was found in Anne Arundel County.

Police arrested 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, charging him with first degree murder.

Authorities said the man is in the U.S. illegally.

He was denied bail last week and according to court documents investigators believe Hernandez-Mendez threw Thompson’s body off the South River Bridge on Route 50, a drop of more than 30 feet, and that her body had numerous fractures.

The motive for the killing is still under investigation.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.