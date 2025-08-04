Live Radio
Police put the brakes on illegal car rallies in Maryland

August 4, 2025, 11:52 PM

A Maryland police task force that’s been cracking down on illegal car rallies busted up a large number of exhibitions planned for the first weekend of August.

Eight rallies — two planned for Laurel and one each in Largo, Clinton, District Heights, Burtonsville, Lanham and Hyattsville — were broken up before they could get going, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

“High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 400 participants from engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior and roadway shutdowns,” the release said.

The task force was outfitted with officers from the Maryland State Police and police departments in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Howard and Baltimore counties, as well as Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

A total of three arrests were made by the task force.

William Reese, 24, of Catonsville, faces a charge of unlawful possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Oscar Rodriguez, 20, of Lanham, is charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property and exhibition driving.

Jose Capistran-Lopez, 21, of Silver Spring, is charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, exhibition driving and negligent driving, among other traffic-related charges.

The rallies have been a concern across the region, and have resulted in injuries and property damage. The task force has been cracking down and making numerous arrests over the last few years.

