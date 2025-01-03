3 arrested as task force hits the brakes on car rallies across Maryland

Three people have been arrested as the Maryland Car Rally Task Force cracked down on car rallies across the state.

The task force said members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force (MCRTF) “coordinated efforts in response to a planned large-scale illegal car rally on New Year’s Eve expected to draw participants from Maryland and neighboring states.”

The task force said the operation “dismantled a total of four large-scale illegal exhibition driving events and prevented another five from forming throughout Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City” between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

It said all three arrests were tied to an event that was shut down at Konterra Drive and Schweitzer Lane in Laurel, just after 12:30 a.m.

Adin Carr, 20, of Rockville, faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle and other firearm related offenses. The task force said Carr also had multiple outstanding warrants.

A 16-year-old also faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm and other firearm-related offenses.

It said state troopers tried to stop a pedestrian who hopped in a vehicle and fled the area. The automobile was later located in the 13600 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville.

The driver of that vehicle, Aberon Alem, 23, of Bowie, was subsequently charged with fleeing and eluding and other traffic-related offenses.

Six people were arrested and charged with taking part in illegal, large-scale car rallies in Prince George’s County by the task force in July 2024, WTOP previously reported.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force includes Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority police, Baltimore City police and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

