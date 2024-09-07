‘No happy ending’: 10 years after Sarah, Jacob Hoggle went missing, father grapples with lack of progress in case

Although it’s been 10 years since Troy Turner’s children, 3-year-old Sarah Hoggle and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle, went missing, he said it feels like no time has passed — because he still has as few answers as he did in 2014.

“I say this, not negating the support that we’ve had or the work that people have put into it,” Turner said. “We realize that, we appreciate that, but it just feels like no one is helping us. It feels like no one who is in a position to help is willing to help, and it’s just frustrating.”

Sarah and Jacob were last seen with their mother, Catherine Hoggle, on Labor Day in 2014. Since their disappearance, Turner has been on the front lines searching for them, hosting annual vigils, testifying in court and speaking with the media. Despite his efforts, the community’s help and the work of Montgomery County detectives, Sarah and Jacob are nowhere to be found.

“If I find my children in the woods somewhere buried, that’s not closure,” Turner said. “My kids aren’t here. That hole just gets bigger. There’s no happy ending here, no matter what happened, no matter what you want to believe.”

Turner said his mind knows they are no longer alive, but in his heart, as a father, he believes they’re still out there. He even still contemplates several theories, such as the children living happily somewhere with a new family. Other, more gruesome theories of what happened also cross his mind. But regardless of if he finds them alive or dead, he wants them home.

“In the end, reality is, what I’ll probably find is what’s unfortunately left of them, their bodies,” Turner said. “It’s a terrible thing to know. But there’s people who even ask, ‘Wouldn’t it be better if you never found them? At least you can kind of hang on to hope.’ No, because it’s not about me. It’s about them and they deserve better than this.”

During an interview with WTOP, Turner said his only focus is finding his children and that he’s frustrated that so much attention from them has been taken away by their mother’s court proceedings.

Hoggle was indicted on two counts of murder in 2017, but after she was continuously found incompetent to stand trial, the charges were dropped in 2022. Under Maryland law, authorities have five years to restore a defendant to competency, before felony charges must be dropped.

“For Catherine, if I had anything to say to her, it would just be: ‘Just tell the truth,’ because that’s the whole thing … you have someone who has the key to all this, who knows the answers, and she just won’t say it,” Turner said.

Catherine is civilly committed at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, Maryland, deemed as a danger to herself or others. She has a history of schizophrenia and was treated with antipsychotic medications after her arrest.

“I’ve never, ever denied that Catherine is mentally ill,” Turner said. “In fact, I’ve said the opposite. I tried to get her help. But when you look at the system, it’s not doing anyone justice, including Catherine Hoggle at this point.”

While continuing to look for answers, Turner has turned his attention to advocating for changes in legislation. But while he has lost faith in the system, he said he believes in those who have stuck by his side from the beginning, such as Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

When the charges against Catherine were dropped, McCarthy said if her condition improves and she is released, he intends to recharge her. In a recent interview with WTOP’s Neal Augenstein, McCarthy doubled down on that commitment.

“I believe that he does care about my kids,” Turner said. “I believe that he does care what happens in the county. I think he’s a good man overall, and I think he’s going to do the right thing.”

In honor of Sarah and Jacob, Turner said the family will have a private prayer at church. They also worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to create age progression photos in hope that it brings renewed attention. Sarah would have been 13 years old and Jacob 12 years old this year.

