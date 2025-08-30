30 heat-related fatalities so far this summer is the most in Maryland in over a decade

Thirty people have died so far this summer due to heat-related illness in Maryland, the highest number of heat deaths in the state in more than a decade, according to the latest state data.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Thirty people have died so far this summer due to heat-related illness in Maryland, the highest number of heat deaths in the state in more than a decade, according to the latest state data.

And the grim milestone comes with weeks still remaining in this year’s “heat season,” the Maryland Health Department said.

David McCallister, public information officer for the health department, said in a written statement that the agency is reaching out to the departments of Aging and of Human Services to push messaging on heat safety practices, especially as older individuals make up a majority of heat-related fatalities.

Cooling centers For information on cooling centers in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City, go here.

He said the department is working on “reminding people, especially caregivers, to check on older clients, neighbors and family members on hot days to make sure they are keeping cool and have working air conditioning.”

During the summer, the Maryland Department of Health releases a weekly report called the Heat-Related Illness Surveillance Report, tracking the number of 911 calls, emergency room visits and fatalities that occur during the “heat season” that runs from April through September.

This week’s report, published Wednesday, shows data through Aug. 16, and says that 80% of the 30 heat fatalities this summer were elderly victims.

“As the heat season progressed, we noticed a high proportion of deaths were older adults 65 and over,” McCallister said in the statement. “To this date, 24 out of the 30 deaths reported this season were people aged 65 and over.”

The elderly population in the state is one of the most vulnerable groups affected by heat illness, according to state health officials, along with young children and people facing significant health challenges.

As of this week, the report also features new data to show where those deaths occur – indoors, outdoors or in vehicles. Sixteen of this summer’s heat deaths occurred indoors, nine were in an outdoors setting and the remaining five were inside vehicles.

The only time the number of deaths has been higher was in 2012, according to available historical data, when 46 Marylanders died. That summer, storm-driven power outages left many without air conditioning for days.

Trips to the emergency room due to heat-related illnesses also continue to climb this summer, after reaching a five-year high last month. At least 1,561 people had landed in the emergency room or in urgent care due to heat-related illnesses this summer, compared to 1,206 for all of 2024. While emergency department visits are up, however, the 1,008 emergency medical service calls for heat-related stress so far this year still lag behind the 1,502 recorded in all of last year.

There are still weeks left in the 2025 heat season. Along with checking on elderly neighbors and family members, health officials continue to press heat safety measures in the waning weeks of summer.

The department reminds Marylanders to drink plenty of fluids to help cope with the hot weather and urges folks to avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly sweetened beverages. Officials also encourage people to wear sunscreen and stay in the shade when possible. Those in need of a cool location can contact their local health departments or call 211 to find the nearest cooling center.