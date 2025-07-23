Q&A: Maryland Gov. Moore talks about effects of Trump administration on state job cuts, disaster aid

Governor, like in many states, young people and crime is a big issue in Maryland, and different sides of the political aisle want to handle it in a different way, not surprisingly. You recently removed the head of Juvenile Services and replaced him. What are your orders to the new Secretary of Juvenile Services? And also, we know you’re seeing some numbers you like when it comes to violent crime in Baltimore.

Well, the instructions that I have are the same instructions that I have for every one of my Cabinet secretaries. It’s results. I have a very high expectation for the type of results that our secretaries and our agency heads are going to produce. And I expect collaboration. And I think that’s the reason that we are seeing such encouraging numbers when it comes to public safety all across our state where, when we first came on board, the homicide rate in the state of Maryland had nearly doubled over the eight-year period from my predecessor. We saw how Baltimore City went eight straight years of 300 plus homicides unabated. And we said, we are going to take a different type of approach.

We made historic investments in local law enforcement. We made historic investments in technology and predictive analytics and saying, if someone committed a violent crime with a firearm, I want them in handcuffs in 24 hours. And saying that we are going to invest in our communities, and we’re working with the mayor and other local leaders to be able to produce the kind of results now where Maryland is amongst the fastest drops in the country in violent crime.

We’re seeing public safety numbers that we have not seen in 50 years. The last time the homicide rate was this low in Baltimore City, I wasn’t born yet, and so we’re really proud of the results that we’ve been able to show all across the state of Maryland. But we also want the people of the state of Maryland to know that we’re just getting started.