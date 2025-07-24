Ocean City’s proposed changes to short-term rentals fail after narrow vote

A close vote in a special election in Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday means short-term rentals can continue without added restrictions for now.

“We hope to work with the mayor and council on fixing problems but not taking property rights,” said Terry Miller with OCMD Property Rights.

Miller has lived in Ocean City since she was a child. She’s a realtor and was against the ordinance passed by the Ocean City Council in March that enforces additional restrictions on short-term properties.

The special election was set up after a petition against the ordinance reached more than 1,000 signatures.

“We want people to come, we want them to have a good time, but everybody needs to be respectful of their neighbor,” Miller said.

There were 800 votes for the ordinance and 834 against, meaning the changes failed narrowly.

“It was a lot closer than we anticipated, but we are thrilled with the results and that we were victorious,” she said.

The ordinance would have required renters to stay a minimum of five nights. That requirement would have increased to a 31-night minimum stay starting in 2027.

“I think everybody loves Ocean City, and we should work together to make it better for everyone, not just a select few,” Miller said.

The ordinance stemmed from complaints about noise and trash in the area.

“We’re grateful for everybody that came out. The people that are for this ordinance, your voices have been heard. We want to help work together to fix the few problems that exist throughout this town,” she said.

WTOP has reached out to Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan for comment.

