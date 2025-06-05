Ocean City gets in-tents: New rules for canopy use on the beach

Ocean City, Maryland, just tightened its beach rules, banning tents and limiting canopy use starting now.

The move is meant to boost safety, help lifeguards see better and ease crowding during those packed summer days.

It comes on the heels of even more proposed bans.

Here’s the deal:

Tents with sides? Gone.

Canopies? Still OK — but they must be:

Mayor Rick Meehan was straightforward.

“We want everyone to enjoy the beach — not just the people who got there first with a fortress of shade,” Meehan said.

Officials said the policy improves emergency access, keeps lifeguards’ views clear and follows what’s already worked in other crowded beach towns. Bottom line? Know the rules, share the space and everyone gets a better beach day, according to officials.

