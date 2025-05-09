Protesters call for the return of deported man outside El Salvador embassy

Several dozen protesters showed up to the El Salvador Embassy in Northwest D.C. on Thursday to protest the deportation and imprisonment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Protesters hold signs in the rain that read "Free Kilmar Abrego Garcia" by the El Salvador embassy on 16th Street NW.(WTOP/Mike Murillo )

The 29-year-old El Salvador native was deported from Maryland, where he lives with his wife and children, to a prison in El Salvador in March — despite having protective status.

For organizer Ross Wells of Takoma Park, Maryland, their intention was for the president of El Salvador to hear their call for Abrego Garcia’s return.

“People here are not happy for his decision to not return Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” Wells said.

Many of the protesters held signs in the rain that read “Free Kilmar Abrego Garcia” and waved at cars passing by the embassy on 16th Street NW.

Pete Dodge, of Silver Spring, said Abrego Garcia was not afforded due process, which is why he felt called to join the protesters outside the embassy.

“Until Kilmar comes home, we’re going to keep reminding people that an injustice to one is an injustice to all,” Dodge said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been ordered to return Abrego Garcia, who they’ve admitted mistakenly deporting. President Trump, however, still claims Abrego Garcia was deported because he’s a member of the MS-13 street gang.

The Trump administration has claimed that information from an informant, as well as tattoos and a Chicago Bulls hat led to Abrego Garcia being accused by police in 2019 of being in the gang. He was never charged, and Abrego Garcia’s attorneys argue the informant claimed their client was a member of the New York chapter of the gang, despite Abrego Garcia never living in the state.

As the legal battle over his deportation continues, the Trump administration told the court on Thursday it is invoking the “state secrets privilege,” which appears to be a way to avoid answering the courts’ questions in the case.

The next hearing in the case is set for May 16 in Maryland District Court.

