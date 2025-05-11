Woman arrested after driving past barricades and into a Maryland street festival

A woman was arrested after she drove past barricades and into a crowd at the Main Street Festival Saturday, according to Laurel, Maryland, police.

Police officers intervened when they said Kai Deberry-Bostick, 28, of Laurel, got out of her car and ripped down barricade tape blocking the street before getting back into her car and driving into the Main Street Festival.

She then drove into a crowd at the festival and struck an officer.

The officer had minor injuries. No one attending the festival was injured, police said.



In a video posted by Laurel police, it appears the woman drove several yards, past tents set up for the festival, before officers were able to stop the vehicle.

The woman is seen in the video being handcuffed by officers, while shocked festivalgoers watched.

Earlier in the day, an unrelated propane explosion forced the city to cancel its Main Street Festival Parade. After deliberations, the city decided to start the festival at 11 a.m.

