Propane explosion in Laurel injures 1 person, cancels Main Street Festival Parade

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 10, 2025, 9:55 AM

A propane explosion in Laurel, Maryland, forced the city on Saturday to cancel its Main Street Festival Parade.

The explosion happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of 4th and Main streets during vendor setup for the parade, according to a post on X by the City of Laurel.

Officials have said that one person, an adult man, was hospitalized with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The city has said that the explosion has since “been contained.”

A separate statement issued by the City of Laurel indicates officials have yet to determine whether the festival portion of Saturday’s events will be held.

“We understand this may be disappointing, and we appreciate your understanding as we prioritize safety,” the City of Laurel posted on X.

Crews with the Baltimore Gas and Electric company are on scene and examining the area. The public is being urged to avoid the area and “seek alternate routes.”

