Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said they have launched an Automated Red Light Traffic Enforcement Program.

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said they have launched an Automated Red Light Traffic Enforcement Program.

It went live Wednesday.

The program is an effort to improve safety on the roadways in Anne Arundel County by utilizing fixed red light cameras to maintain traffic signal enforcements, according to a Tuesday news release from police.

“This Automated Red Light Traffic Enforcement Program underscores our commitment to enhancing the safety of everyone who travels our roadways,” Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said in the news release.

“We believe these red light cameras will serve as a constant reminder to drivers of the importance of obeying traffic signals, making our intersections safer for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.”

The police department used crash data and safety assessments to decide where to put the red light traffic cameras.

“Our Vision Zero Plan directs us to focus safety efforts where crash data shows the greatest need,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. Vision Zero is a global movement that’s driven by the common goal of ending traffic-related deaths.

Two camera units launched Wednesday at the intersections of westbound Arundel Mills Boulevard at Arundel Mills Circle, and northbound George Clauss Boulevard at Quarterfield Park Drive.

The cameras will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure safety and consistent traffic enforcement, police said.

Police will issue a 30-day warning period before citations are issued to drivers.

Citations will be $75 with no added late fees however, a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration administrative flagging fee will apply if the citation goes unpaid.

For more information about the Automated Red Light Traffic Enforcement Program and a full list of planned locations, visit the county’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.