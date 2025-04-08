DC-area officials unveil new program to lower pedestrian and bicyclist traffic deaths

Motorists in the D.C. area may notice signs and other advertisements encouraging them to slow down and be more aware of pedestrians and bicyclists.

At a crowded intersection in Prince George’s County, Maryland, two women are wearing signs urging drivers to slow down and be more aware of their surroundings, especially after 110 pedestrians and bicyclists died in 2024 in the region. Officials said that figure remains troublingly high.

Motorists in D.C., Maryland and Virginia will be seeing more efforts like this to bring attention to the skyrocketing number of deaths. The new media campaign is called “Street Smart,” and it’s part of a new effort by area governments to bring down the number of deaths.

“Far too many people are involved in crashes, getting struck with serious injuries and fatalities,” said Victor Weissberg with Prince George’s County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation.

Ayana Aquila Garzillo was one of the people wearing the billboards with a message of safety.

“Follow the rules of the road. Slow down. Don’t nip corners. Don’t jump the gun,” she said.

Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities make up more than 30% of all traffic fatalities in the region and speed is a factor in many of them.

As people travel fast, the risk of death or serious injury rises dramatically. According to a report from Zero Deaths Maryland, if a pedestrian or bicyclist is struck by a car traveling 20 mph, there is a 10% chance they will be killed. But if that vehicle is moving at 40 mph, the likelihood of death increases to 80%.

