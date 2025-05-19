Man charged in fatal shooting of Md. toddler acquitted of murder, guilty on other charges

Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, was involved in a February 2024 shootout over drug dealing territory, during which stray bullets struck Jeremy Caceres, killing the boy. His mother, Rosa Caceres, was also shot, but survived.

One of the men charged in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy in Langley Park, Maryland, last year was found guilty Monday of three of the 11 charges he faced, including attempted murder.

Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, was involved in a February 2024 shootout over drug dealing territory, during which stray bullets struck Jeremy Caceres, killing the boy. His mother, Rosa Caceres, was also shot, but survived.

According to the prosecution’s evidence, it’s likely another codefendant, not Turcios, fired the shots that killed Jeremy Caceres and wounded his mother.

During the trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Kim said even though Turcios did not go to Langley Park with the intention of killing the child, he did intend to kill someone else, and he should be found guilty of murder.

Turcios was acquitted of the most serious charge — first-degree murder of the toddler — and of several other charges, including attempted murder of Rosa Caceres. The jury found Turcios guilty of second-degree attempted murder of a man in the group he was intending to shoot at, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Kim expressed disappointment for the boy’s family following Monday’s verdict.

“I don’t think any answer will ever satisfy them. That’s one thing I’ve learned over time of doing these cases, unfortunately, is that there’s never a good explanation as to why someone would do something that takes the life of one of their loved ones,” Kim said. “We have to live with what their decision is.”

Jury deliberations began Tuesday and lasted nearly a full week. The trial for 34-year-old Israel Fuentes Jr., who’s accused of firing the fatal shots, is scheduled to begin in January.

“I hope that, though, they will take at least some solace in the fact that Johnny Turcios is now being held responsible generally for his actions that day,” Kim said. “We still have a trial for the other person still pending, and we will fight as equally as hard to have that person found guilty as to the murder of her son.”

Turcios’ sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12 and he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison plus 45 years.

WTOP’s Dan Ronan contributed to this report.

