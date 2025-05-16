Jury in Langley Park toddler murder case ends week with no verdict

Jurors have been deliberating since Tuesday in the case of the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Maryland's Langley Park neighborhood.

Jurors have been deliberating since Tuesday in the case of the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Maryland’s Langley Park neighborhood. After a juror told the judge she had a personal matter that required her to leave early Friday, the judge dismissed the jury and asked they reconvene Monday.

Jeremy Caceres and his mother Rosa Caceres were caught in the crossfire between two groups of men in February 2024. The child died of his injuries, but Rosa Caceres survived.

Johnny Turcios is accused of participating in the shooting that resulted in the boy’s death. Prosecutors contend he and another man opened fire on another group of men, accidentally striking the child and his mother.

Jurors appear to be struggling with the concept of transferred intent. Even though bullets from Turcios’ gun did not kill the boy, prosecutors say he is equally liable for the death. Instead, rounds from an AK-47 allegedly fired by Israel Fuentes Jr. were what killed Jeremy. Fuentes is set to go on trial in January. Prosecutors say Turcios and Fuentes initiated the attack on rival drug dealers.

Jurors will reconvene Monday to begin day five of their deliberations.

