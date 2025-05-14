‘Etched on our hearts’: Prince George’s police honor fallen officers during 150-mile run

As the 29th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Run wound its way toward the finish line downtown, those taking part stopped in Hyattsville to honor Prince George's County's fallen officers.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. PGPD honor fallen officers as Law Enforcement Memorial Run passes through

As the 29th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Run wound its way toward the finish line downtown, more than 100 people taking part in the 150-mile run that started Monday in Philadelphia stopped at the courthouse in Hyattsville to honor Prince George’s County’s fallen officers.

Wednesday’s ceremony was brief and started with a prayer, and then thanks and acknowledgment from Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz.

“We made a firm commitment, a firm commitment, decades ago, centuries ago, from the first fallen officer, that we would never forget,” Aziz said. “A testament to those words, a commitment to those words are amplified and magnified by your presence today.”

The department has seen 30 officers killed while on the job or responding to a call. The first was Edward Merson, who died in the Beltsville area in 1946, leaving behind a wife and six kids.

The most recent occurred in 2018, when Sgt. Mujahid Ramzziddin was shot outside his home in Brandywine while trying to help a neighbor who was being attacked during a domestic violence incident. He was off duty at the time. He left behind a wife and four kids.

“We stand here today to remember those names,” Aziz said. “Not only are they etched in a wall, they are etched on our hearts, and that fire can never be extinguished. It will burn in our hearts and our minds forever.”

Among those running is the department’s current police academy class. Before they took off down Route 1 toward D.C., the chief addressed them, saying, “Don’t ever stop standing, don’t ever stop remembering.”

“I love you guys,” he finished.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.