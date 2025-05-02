2 electrocuted, killed while working on roof of church in Camp Springs

Two men were killed Tuesday morning after they were electrocuted while working on the roof of a building in Camp Springs, Maryland, according to first responders.

Two men were killed Tuesday morning after they were electrocuted while working on the roof of a church in Camp Springs, Maryland, according to first responders.

The men were doing work in the 6900 block of Allentown Road at around 9:15 a.m., when a ladder they were using touched a high voltage power line, electrocuting them, according to a spokesman for Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found both workers dead. Authorities have not released their identities.

A WTOP reporter at the scene saw Pepco workers and investigators examining a power pole near the roof of First Baptist Church of Camp Springs.

A witness told WTOP he saw the aftermath of what happened.

“They were laying there dead, and they caught on fire, man, we watched them burn for like, about an hour, until the power company came and turned the power off,” Abdullah Ghannam said.

He said he stepped away because he became overwhelmed by what was happening, but came back in case he needed to talk to investigators.

“No one could do anything. And we were like, man, they can’t get the ladder off, to de-energize the ladder and get it off the power pole. The fire department couldn’t do anything. Everyone’s standing around just watching. And, you know, it was very sad,” Ghannam said.

Below is a map of the area where the incident occurred.

