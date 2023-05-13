Live Radio
Snyder agrees to sell the Commanders; What do fans think?

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

May 13, 2023, 12:41 AM

Fans seemed to agree that Snyder being on the verge of selling the Washington Commanders is a positive move for the franchise. But Washington football fans whom WTOP spoke to remained reserved about the upcoming season’s prospects.

“We’re glad Dan Snyder is gone,” said lifelong D.C. football fan Miles Heinz. WTOP caught up with him at Caddies on Cordell, a popular Bethesda bar, on Friday just after the announcement was made. He and friends toasted to the sale — and what they hope is a new era of football in Washington.

“He was the problem, and he had to go,” Heinz said of Dan Snyder, who could sell the team to a group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson as long as three-quarters of NFL owners approve of the deal.

“I grew up with season tickets, and my dad canceled them because he hates Dan Snyder,” chimed in Cameron Brown, a D.C. area native and Commanders fan.

“Thank God for Josh Harris!” he added.

While fans like Brown and Heinz are happy to see Snyder go, they admit they’re not incredibly optimistic about the immediate future.

“To be honest, I think it’ll take a couple years,” Brown said when asked if he thought the impact of the sale would immediately translate to an improved on-field performance in 2023. “I hope Sam Howell does well. I’m a big UNC guy,” he went on.

Brown said if the Harris group takes the Commanders’ reins, he hopes they can steer the team in the right direction.

Twitter user Tom Manatos reacted to news of the pending sale with a selfie of himself holding a can of “Bye Dan” in front of a Volkswagen with a license plate that similarly reads “BYE DAN,” all while wearing a shirt that appears also to say, “Bye Dan.”

Fans WTOP spoke to also said they don’t know much about that new ownership group, led by business owner Josh Harris and comprised of several others, including Magic Johnson.

“I would’ve been more comfortable with Bezos buying the team. He’s got unlimited cash,” Heinz admitted.

WTOP managed to run into a Philadelphia sports fan visiting D.C. for the weekend, John Golden. Golden spoke about his experience with another Harris-owned team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Basically, he’s a good owner. But I’m concerned that he’s buying up other rivals of Philly sports teams,” Golden joked, saying he’s enjoyed how Harris turned around Philly’s NBA squad.

Conflict of interest or not, Washington fans’ unfettered optimism shone through once again Friday.

“With new ownership, that gives us a chance to be optimistic in the future,” Heinz said.

On Twitter, a man who goes by Tailgate Ted said he’s also hopeful the new owners would bring much-needed change to Washington’s football team.

“Hopefully we have a new regime that gives us a little optimism and a little faith,” Brown echoed.

Matt Kaufax

