Kermit the Frog to be 2025 commencement speaker at U.Md.

The University of Maryland’s commencement speaker for the class of 2025 will be Kermit the Frog, the school announced Wednesday.

Kermit the Frog, a beloved Muppets character from the late 50s, has been delighting American TV viewers for decades. On May 21, he will be celebrating Terrapin excellence.

Muppets’ creator Jim Henson graduated from the university in 1960 with a home economics degree.

“From those humble beginnings, Kermit has gone on to become one of the world’s most beloved and enduring cultural icons—all while sharing a message of optimism and believing in yourself.” University President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement. “We are honored that he will share his insights with our graduating class, their families, and friends.”

Other commencement ceremonies will be held on May 20-22.

Past speakers have included Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and journalist Gayle King.

