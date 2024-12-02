‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Sean Astin to speak at American University’s 2024 commencement

Famed "Lord of the Rings" actor Sean Astin will serve as one of the key speakers at this year's American University commencement on Dec. 15, AU announced Monday.

Astin, who rose to mainstream fame for his portrayal of Samwise Gamgee in the film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, is linked to the D.C. university after recently attaining his master’s degree in public administration policy.

“I have always had a passion for public policy and administration. Completing my degree at American University this year is the realization of a lifelong dream. At this moment in the history of our country, nothing is more important than affirming the value of the skill, talent, and dedication of our civil servants,” Astin said in a news release.

“Starting during COVID, the American University online program was an incredible guide. From the curriculum to my cohort, my academic journey was rigorous and fulfilling. I am thrilled at the opportunity to be delivering this year’s commencement address. I believe that my mission is to offer praise and appreciation for everyone’s accomplishments and to share some thoughts on our path forward,” he wrote.

Aside from his vast experience in Hollywood, Astin is known for the work he’s done for the SAG-AFTRA labor union, serving on the negotiating committee that oversaw the 118-day strike in 2023 that became one of the longest labor strikes in Hollywood history.

Astin also provided his assistance to various committees and even went as far as serving under six cabinet secretaries across two presidential administrations as a civilian aide to the secretary of the Army.

“Through his longtime career as an actor, his civic engagement, and his work as a mental health advocate, Sean Astin exemplifies what it means to be a lifelong learner and community-builder, which are both important parts of what we do and who we are at American University,” University President Jonathan Alger said.

“And, as an Eagle himself, Sean will inspire our graduates with his journey and his continued quest to build change in our world,” Alger added.

The 2024 ceremony, which will mark the university’s 148th commencement and will celebrate approximately 1,475 graduates, will take place at American University’s Bender Arena on Dec. 15, 2024.

