Maryland lawmakers push for a crackdown on reckless driving with option for jail time

A Montgomery County police officer who lost his legs after a driver struck him in 2023 testified in favor of a bill that would boost the penalties for reckless drivers, including adding potential jail time.

Sgt. Patrick Kepp explained that under current law, “baiting the police, speeding well over 100 mph, running lights, would be punishable by a maximum fine of just about $500 and points on a license.

Senate Bill 590 would expand the definition of reckless driving to include going at a speed of at least 30 mph above the posted speed limit. It would also do away with a provision that allows a driver to prepay a fine of $510.

Under the proposed legislation, a driver cited for reckless driving would have to appear in court and could be subject to up to 60 days in jail and/or a maximum fine of $1,000.

The bill also requires the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to assess six points against the individual’s driver’s license in the case of reckless driving.

In cases where a driver is cited for negligent driving, the maximum fine would go from $500 to $750.

Currently, the offense of aggressive driving requires that a driver commit three or more offenses at the same time. Under the proposed bill, that would be reduced to two or more offenses.

While the current maximum fine is $500, the proposed bill would increase the maximum fine to $1,000.

During the hearing, lawmakers cited their own experiences on the road. State Sen. Mary-Dulany James confessed to traveling above the speed limit on Interstate 95, but said, “I look like I’m standing still,” compared to other drivers on the interstate. “People are zooming past me at well over 90 to 100 miles an hour.”

She asked Kepp, with his experience in traffic enforcement, “What the heck’s going on there?”

Kepp told her he couldn’t pinpoint a single cause, but said, “COVID certainly provided some change in driving behavior.”

The driver accused of intentionally hitting Kepp, 21-year-old Raphael Mayorga, has been held without bond since October of 2023. A trial date is pending.

Mayorga was indicted on 18 criminal charges, including attempted first-degree murder and driving without a license.

At Thursday’s hearing, Kepp, who is back at work with the Montgomery County Police Department, told lawmakers that, “all too often,” drivers he stops for going 30 to 40 mph over the speed limit ask him if they’re going to jail. “And I say, no, you’re not in Virginia. We don’t have that ability,” he said.

Montgomery County Council member Dawn Luedtke, who testified in favor of the bill, told the Senate Judiciary Committee at Thursday’s hearing that the purpose of the bill isn’t to put people behind bars. She told lawmakers that requiring drivers to appear before a judge could make an impact.

“I do believe the judiciary can play a fundamental positive role in helping to curb this kind of behavior.”

Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said, “At the end of the day, we’re not trying to incarcerate people,” but “we need behavior change to keep our roadways safe.”

There’s a similar bill, HB744, in the House of Delegates.

