1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on southbound I-95, Northern Va. traffic stalled for hours

Traffic stalled on southbound Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia with delays stretching from Lorton to Dumfries following a deadly crash Tuesday.

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the southbound 95 Express Lanes at the 151 mile marker in Prince William County.

Authorities said a Lexus RX had stopped on the right shoulder of the express lanes when it was slammed into by a Ford F-250 when the Ford veered off the right side of the road.

The Lexus then hit the guardrail and ended up in the travel lanes, facing traffic.

Police said the driver of the Lexus — Vernon S. Lee, II, 57, of Chester, Virginia — died at the scene. He had been wearing his seat belt. A female passenger, who was also wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Jeremy S. Kubela, 43, of Fredericksburg, Virginia — who was driving the Ford — was not injured, but has been charged with reckless driving.

The 95 Express Lanes were closed between Dumfries and Quantico for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

