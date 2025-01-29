Md. state superintendent touts ‘real progress’ in math, reading scores on Nation’s Report Card

Maryland students made progress in reading and math on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as "the Nation's Report Card," according to Maryland State Superintendent Carey Wright.

Maryland’s fourth and eighth graders made “real progress in reading, and modest progress in mathematics” on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” according to State Superintendent Carey Wright.

Data on the assessment’s website shows improvement in average scores on the math portion of the test for fourth graders. The highest score is 500, and Maryland fourth graders scored an average of 234 in 2024, up five points from 2022.

On the reading assessment, the average score for fourth graders was 216. The last time the test was administered in 2022 the average came to 212.

Eighth graders’ scores on the math portion of the exam were statistically flat with a figure of 268 in 2024, dipping by just one point.

In the reading portion of the assessment, eighth graders’ scores again were essentially flat at 258. The score marked another instance where figures fell by just one point.

Another way of looking at the scores reveals that 70% of fourth graders performed at or above the assessment’s basic performance level for math — that’s up from 65% two years ago. The data for the reading assessment shows 59% of fourth graders tested at or above the basic level.

Assessment results show 54% of eighth graders performed at or above the basic benchmark for mathematics — that’s the same as in 2022. Performance at or above the basic level for English was 66%, and not significantly different from the last time the assessment was administered.

Wright focused on the progress made, noting, “Our fourth grade reading scores are now 20th in the nation, up from 40th in 2022.”

She’s pushed to reform literacy instruction, and said, “Over 5,000 teachers and administrators across the state have already registered for courses to deepen their knowledge of high quality literacy instruction.”

Maryland has a 10-year education reform plan, a multibillion-dollar package known as the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.”

While there’s a push to increase literacy scores, boost teacher salaries and provide a range of services to enhance students’ educational outcomes, Gov. Wes Moore has proposed changing the funding levels in order to deal with a nearly $3 billion state shortfall.

