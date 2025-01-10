Family pleads for answers after rideshare driver dies in New Year’s Day shooting

The family of a Hyattsville, Maryland, man who was gunned down earlier this year is pleading for help to solve the case and bury their loved one.

On the night of New Year's Day, 36-year-old Olowatosin "Tosin" Adetula was shot several times along Bladensburg Road in the Cottage City area of Prince George's County.(Courtesy of Adetula's family)

On the night of New Year’s Day, 36-year-old Oluwatosin “Tosin” Adetula was shot several times along Bladensburg Road in the Cottage City area of Prince George’s County. It happened just over the D.C. line.

He died from his injuries earlier this week, and right now, police say they aren’t working with very much when it comes to clues. There’s no apparent motive just yet — no indication this was a robbery or carjacking gone bad, since the vehicle was still there when police arrived — and at this point, nothing suggests Adetula was targeted ahead of time.

On Thursday, Adetula’s family released a statement and pictures of their loved one, hoping it will help bring closure to what they’re describing as a “nightmare” while they also work to plan a funeral.

Adetula was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States in 2009. His family said in addition to working as a rideshare driver, he was also a security professional, and said, “Throughout his life, Tosin was a hardworking, law-abiding citizen, dedicating himself to his work.”

They also describe him as a “devoted family man,” a spiritual person “who loved God, enjoyed playing and watching soccer, and cherished every moment spent with his loved ones.”

Adetula leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old daughter, as well as his parents and siblings. A GoFundMe, which has reached only over $1,600 of its $30,000 goal, has been set up to help cover funeral and other expenses.

