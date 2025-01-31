Bladensburg will drop attempt to annex valuable hospital property

The Town of Bladensburg is dropping its attempt to annex a valuable piece of property owned by Prince George’s County…

The Town of Bladensburg is dropping its attempt to annex a valuable piece of property owned by Prince George’s County and promised to the neighboring Town of Cheverly.

Following a closed-door meeting Tuesday night, Bladensburg officials said they would pause and eventually drop their attempts to take over the property known as Hospital Hill, home of the old Prince George’s Hospital Center and the site of a proposed mixed-use development now in its early stages.

Bladensburg said in a statement Wednesday that it was abandoning the annexation process after receiving assurances that its officials and residents would have meaningful input into the future development of the hospital property. The land is owned by the Prince George’s County Redevelopment Authority, which is working with a development team to bring the project to fruition. The county had planned to eventually turn the land over to Cheverly, which borders the site.

“Our intent is not to hinder development but to ensure that Bladensburg has a voice in a project that will have lasting positive regional impacts,” Mayor Takisha James said in the statement. “We are committed to fairness, collaboration, and advocating for the best interests of our community.”

State officials said Thursday that Bladensburg is also in line for a $200,000 study on its future economic development opportunities, funded by the Maryland Economic Development Corp. (MEDCO)

Cheverly, in a statement posted to its Facebook page late Wednesday, called Bladensburg’s decision to abandon the annexation “a significant step forward.”

“The voices of our residents have been heard, and we are continuing to push for solutions that reflect the best interests of our community,” the statement said.

Bladensburg shocked state, county and local officials by initiating the annexation process in December, sparking an unexpected war between neighboring communities that are generally allies, and exposing rifts and resentments that had largely remained beneath the surface.

Cheverly and Prince George’s County have sued in recent weeks to block the annexation. All parties agreed in court Thursday to a 15-day temporary restraining order, with the understanding that Bladensburg will abandon the annexation, making the lawsuits moot.

Meanwhile, in Annapolis Thursday, Del. Ben Barnes (D-Prince George’s and Anne Arundel), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said that with Bladensburg’s announcement he would withdraw his legislation that was designed to put constraints on any attempts to annex property owned by a county redevelopment agency. Barnes, who has steered millions in state funding to the hospital redevelopment project over the past few years, said he introduced the bill “to make sure the state investment was protected.”

During a hearing Thursday in the House Environment and Transportation Committee for the bill he now plans to withdraw, Barnes conceded that Bladensburg had legitimate grievances about being cut out of the planning process for the redevelopment project and said the town’s state representatives, Sen. Malcolm Augustine (D) and Del. Julian Ivey (D), had secured the $200,000 from MEDCO for the economic development study.

Barnes said companion legislation sponsored by Sen. Craig J. Zucker (D-Montgomery), the chair of the Senate’s capital budget committee, would also be withdrawn.

“I think we really have a win for Cheverly, for Bladensburg, and for Prince George’s County,” he said.

Barnes was accompanied at the hearing by John O’Connor, a consultant for Bladensburg on the annexation, who assured lawmakers that the efforts to take over the property would be dropped.

“The Town of Bladensburg wishes to be solid partners in this,” he said.