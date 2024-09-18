Student activists sue Univ. of Maryland over decision to cancel Oct. 7 rally

University of Maryland student activists sued the university after administrators blocked demonstrations on campus planned for the Oct. 7 anniversary of the bloody Hamas attack on Israel, which has led to a wider war in Gaza.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

University of Maryland student activists on Tuesday made good on their threat to sue the university after administrators blocked demonstrations on campus planned for the Oct. 7 anniversary of the bloody Hamas attack on Israel, which has led to a wider war in Gaza.

The group University of Maryland Students for Justice in Palestine filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, seeking an injunction that would bar the university from canceling the event. The lawsuit, which asserts that the student groups’ First Amendment rights have been violated, specifically targets the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, the University of Maryland at College Park and Darryll J. Pines, the university president.

The university refused to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday, instead referring reporters to a statement that administrators issued on Sept. 1 outlining their decision to block the Oct. 7 rally.

The controversy began when Students for Justice in Palestine and another student group, Jewish Voice for Peace, got university permission to hold a vigil on Oct. 7 on the campus’ McKeldin Mall to recognize lives lost in the previous year, especially the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

But other Jewish student organizations and other individuals, both in College Park and off campus, called on the university to cancel the vigil, arguing that it would create undue suffering among Jewish students. Administrators canceled the event and announced that all campus activities on that day would be restricted to university-sponsored events. The University System of Maryland quickly issued a similar policy for all of the system’s campuses for Oct. 7.