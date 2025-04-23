Maryland Gov. Moore gives update on ‘successful’ trip to South Korea, Japan

Governor, back in Annapolis, you signed a bunch of bills into law, including the Second Look Act. It has been controversial. Tell us about why you think this law was necessary, and how do you ease the minds of worried crime victims now that it’s going to become a law here?

I wrestled deeply with the bill, and I think there was a few things that made me comfortable signing the bill. The first was, I do believe in second chances, and I believe that we should be a society that does offer second chances, that nobody is perfect, and no one has lived a perfect life. And so we do need to have open hearts.

And I think that’s also just my faith beliefs that believes that. I also know this though, that with the way the bill is constructed, not only are there some specific exceptions of people. So if you do something that hurts law enforcement, for people that are in jail for life without parole, for people that do things to children, or sexual abuse, or that type of thing — you’re not eligible for this bill.

This said, the other piece though, is it doesn’t mean automatic. It means you now have the opportunity to petition, to go in front of a judge and make your case heard. So in no way, shape or form is this an automatic opening or an automatic reentry back into society. It just simply means that — as long as you don’t fall under many of these specific criteria that are laid out, the most violent, and the most of the most destructive — you have a chance to petition in front of a judge to have your case heard.