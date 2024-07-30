CDC: Six Marylanders hospitalized so far in listeria outbreak tied to deli meats

The Maryland Department of Health is urging Marylanders to avoid certain Boar's Head liverwurst and other deli meat products, amid a listeria outbreak.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Six of the 33 people who have been hospitalized for a listeria outbreak tied to Boar’s Head meats were Maryland residents, second only to the 12 hospitalized in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The July 26 CDC report said two people have died — in Illinois and New Jersey — in the outbreak, which appears to be tied to certain products from the deli meat brand.

The CDC is still confirming if listeria found in certain Boar’s Head meat products is the same found in those people who have been hospitalized, but it is urging consumers to avoid recalled Boar’s Head products while the investigation continues.

That was echoed by the Maryland Department of Health, which urged Marylanders on Friday to avoid certain Boar’s Head liverwurst and other deli meat products.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can pose serious threat to pregnant people, newborns, people aged 65 years or older and those with weakened immune systems.

“Symptoms of Listeriosis may include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea. If infection spreads to the nervous system, symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions can occur,” according to the state health department.

“After exposure, symptoms usually appear within three days to 10 weeks, but most often within three weeks,” the health department said.

It said that those who suspect they may have listeriosis should seek a doctor immediately. The disease can be treated with antibiotics.

The CDC added: “Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threating infection of the newborn.”

The CDC warns that the true number of people sick from the listeria outbreak may be higher than what’s currently reported.

Boar’s Head issued a statement announcing a voluntary recall of products related to the listeria outbreak investigation.

“At Boar’s Head Brand, the health and safety of our customers is paramount. On July 25, 2024, we initiated an immediate and voluntary recall of our Strassburger Brand Liverwurst because it may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” the statement says.

“In an abundance of caution, we also made the decision to voluntarily recall additional products … that were produced on the same production line and on the same day as the liverwurst product.”

The full list of recalled products, with additional information here, include: