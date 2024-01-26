Longtime Maryland congressman Dutch Ruppersberger announces intent to retire

Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-2nd) announced Friday he will not seek re-election.

“This election, my name will not be on the ballot,” Ruppersberger said in a video released to reporters. “I have decided to retire to spend more time with my family.”

The departure, whispered about for months, creates yet another opening in Maryland’s federal delegation. The window of opportunity, however, may benefit one candidate more than any other.

Ruppersberger will be 78 at the end of the month. His retirement caps a nearly four-decade run in state politics that began with his election to the Baltimore County Council in 1986.

He did not lose an election after winning the county council seat.

“Dutch is a wonderful friend and he’s had an extraordinary career, from his time as a prosecutor, to county executive, to serving in the Congress of the United States,” said Sen. Ben Cardin (D), who last year announced he would also retire rather than seek a fourth term.

Cardin especially saluted Ruppersberger’s service on the House Intelligence Committee, “when he couldn’t issue a press release” because of the panel’s important and confidential work.

“He’s really been a model public servant and he’s going to be missed,” he said.

Prior to running for office, Ruppersberger, a young attorney, prosecuted drug trafficking cases in Baltimore County.

In 1975, while working as a prosecutor, he was involved in a serious car crash that nearly claimed his life. Ruppersberger was a patient at what would later become the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Ruppersberger was an ardent supporter of the facility personally and politically after the crash, which took its toll on Ruppersberger, who frequently underwent additional treatments and procedures stemming from multiple injuries.

The Cockeysville Democrat’s 11 terms in the U.S House of Representatives was preceded by two terms as Baltimore County executive.

Currently, he serves on the House Appropriations Committee and its Defense Subcommittee. His district includes the National Security Agency, Fort Meade, U.S. Cyber Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground and other installations.

Prior to that, he served a dozen years on the House Intelligence Committee, including a stint as the panel’s top Democrat.

While in office, Ruppersberger spearheaded the creation of Operation Hero Miles. The program uses donated frequent flier miles to help deployed military personnel return home without out-of-pocket expenses for connecting commercial flights. Later, Ruppersberger also helped create the related Hotels for Heroes program.

Ruppersberger’s retirement leaves three of the state’s eight congressional seats open in the 2024 election.

Rep. David Trone (D-6th) announced in May that he would forego seeking a fourth term to run for U.S. Senate following Cardin’s annoucement.

Rep. John Sarbanes (D-3rd) set off a succession scramble following his surprise October retirement announcement.

Ruppersberger’s decision was less of a surprise, though the timing of an announcement was never certain but there were signs.

The once energetic fundraiser began to slow his efforts.

As of the most recent Sept. 30 federal report, he had $823,919.79 cash on hand. He raised $59,962.85 between July 1 and Sept.30 and spent $111,846.61 in that period. For the cycle, he raised $277,100.79 so far and spent $441,445.89. The next Federal Elections Commission report is due Jan. 31.

Candidates interested in the office have until Feb. 9 to file.

Ruppersberger’s announcement may benefit one candidate above others.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. (D) last year formed an exploratory committee for the seat.

Olszewski has not yet officially filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

The exploratory committee allowed him to start raising money. Anything raised would be subject to federal limits. It could be rolled over into a future campaign had Ruppersberger delayed his retirement.

It is not clear how much Olszewski has raised or spent so far. He is only required to report his fundraising efforts if he announces his candidacy or spends more than $5,000 on election-related activities.

Josh Kurtz contributed to this report.