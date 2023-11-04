Maryland State Police identify 4 killed in deadly Carroll Co. crash

Maryland State Police are investigating after four people, including one teen, died in a multi-car crash Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. along westbound Liberty Road in the area of Westminster, Maryland.

Investigators said that the driver of a Chevy Equinox, 72-year-old Charles Black III of New Windsor, was attempting to make a left turn onto Skidmore Road when a Saturn driven by 25-year-old Austin Walker rear-ended the vehicle.

Investigators said the impact of the crash forced Black’s vehicle into the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road. The Chevy was struck by a Ford F-350, driven by 59-year-old Jeffrey Burdette of Mount Airy.

Police said that Black was pronounced dead at the scene along with 69-year-old Barbara Black and 63-year-old Debbie Hill, both New Windsor residents. Two other passengers — 17-year-old Gage Black and 15-year-old Phillip Ceresa — were flown to Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

Maryland State Police said Gage Black was pronounced dead at the hospital. Burdette remains in the hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.

Information on Walker’s current condition was not made available. Police did not share if anyone had been charged with crimes related to this crash.

All lanes along westbound Liberty Road remain closed while the Maryland State Police Crash Team continues its investigation.

An approximate location of the crash is included below.