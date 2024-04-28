St. Mary’s Co. sheriff’s deputy arrested on assault charges

A St. Mary's County, Maryland, sheriff's deputy has been arrested on charges of second-degree assault, according to the sheriff's office.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said that Deputy Donald Anthony Shubrooks, 29, called the nonemergency line and said that he was involved with a “domestic dispute” with his girlfriend at his home in Lexington Park, according to a news release.

Shubrooks has been assigned to the patrol division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officer since 2020.

When deputies responded to his home, the sheriff’s office said that they discovered that Shubrooks and his girlfriend were involved in an argument that “escalated into a physical altercation, ending with the victim leaving the residence but returning after deputies arrived.”

They said that she suffered “minor injuries” but did not require medical attention, according to the news release.

An administrative investigation into the assault was opened by the sheriff’s office in accordance with their policy, the release said.

Shubrooks was placed on emergency suspension with pay, pending the outcome of the internal investigation and the criminal investigation.

He was arrested and transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center while awaiting a bond hearing, the news release said.

