Witch way to the treats? Bowie dog park hosts pet pantry Halloween event

Halloween isn’t just for children. You and your pet can have a doggone good time at the Howl-o-Ween 2: Electric Pupaloo event at the City of Bowie’s dog park in Maryland.

The event on Friday, Oct. 27, will run from 4-6 p.m.

They’ll have treats for both humans and dogs, but the purpose of the event is to help pet owners in the community.

“We’re going to be putting a pet pantry at the dog park,” said Officer Jessica Gaunt with the City of Bowie Animal Control Office.

She said people are being asked to donate dog training tools to the pantry like collars, leashes, clickers, food and treats to support our pet owners. She said they want to help people who don’t always have the money to get the necessary tools to help train their dogs.

She added the focus will be on filling their animal control vans, “so that we’ll have plenty of materials to stock the pet pantries over this coming year.”

Gaunt said participants will be given a raffle ticket for every item they donate.

At the end of the evening, she said there will be a drawing and the winner will receive a Halloween-themed prize basket that contains healthy treats for the dog, snuffle feeding mats and cleaning supplies for pet messes.

People are encouraged to bring their dogs in costume and to wear costumes themselves.