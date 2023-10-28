Maryland launches nation’s first state-funded ‘service year’ option for high schoolers

Maryland high school students can now participate in a "service year" where they will be placed into jobs throughout the state to help jump-start their careers while giving back to the community.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at the service year option kickoff event at the University of Maryland on Friday. (Courtesy Gov. Wes Moore's office)

Gov. Wes Moore says the program is the first of its kind in the nation.

Moore launched the service year option program for high school graduates at a kickoff event at the University of Maryland, College Park, on Friday.

Those high school students that take part in the program earn at least $15 an hour and work at least 30 hours a week.

After they complete their service year, they will get an additional $6,000 that may be accessed as a direct payment or as a deposit into an account for college.

The program says that students will be placed in a service position that aligns with their area of interest and they will work with support staff to find what they want to do after their service year whether that be college, a career position or more service opportunities.

“By calling Marylanders to serve — and serve together — we will ensure our citizens develop skills to meet society’s needs. I look on this inaugural cohort and I see courage, compassion, and vision. I am so grateful for your willingness to raise your hands and join this new endeavor,” Gov. Moore said. “You are the trailblazers who will define not just the future of these programs, but the future trajectory of our state. Service isn’t a vision we claim, it’s a tradition we inherit. Service will save us.”

The program is part of the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation, which is in its first year. The department also runs the Maryland Corps, and other volunteer opportunities through the Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism.

The Maryland Corps is a service opportunity for people of all ages where members earn a minimum of $15 an hour working in organizations that provide job training and professional development.

Moore signed the Serving Every Region Through Vocational Exploration Act, also known as the SERVE Act, into law in April, creating this program among other service-minded programs and initiatives.

“I am proud to be here to help bring together public servants in every beautiful sense of that phrase. We share a common belief in the power of service to change lives and improve our society,” said Maryland’s first lady Dawn Moore. “Maryland is ready to lead, and Marylanders are ready to serve. This is only the beginning. Thank you for helping us build a state that serves.”