100-year-old veteran honored with graduation ceremony

At 100 years old, retired Air Force Colonel John Milton has finally received the college graduation ceremony and party that he missed nearly 60 years ago.

His military career began in the U.S. Army Air Corps when he joined the Air Force at its inception in 1947.

“My only disappointment was I didn’t get to attend my own graduation ceremony. On that day, I was on my way to southeast Asia for my own Vietnam tour,” Milton said.

On Tuesday, the University of Maryland Global Campus hosted a graduation ceremony and party for Milton at their Adelphi Maryland campus headquarters.

“Congratulations to you Mr. Milton… you are a lion among men… You have truly demonstrated selfless service to your country, to UMGC and to your family, and for that we are all honored to know you and to stand here to recognize all that you have contributed and continue to do on behalf of military students at UMGC,” said Nicole DeRamus, the associate vice president of UMGC’s Stateside Military Operations.

It was called University of Maryland, University College when Milton earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in a study program at the Pentagon.

“I hereby confer upon John L. Milton the degree of Bachelor of Arts with all the rights and privileges thereto appertaining,” intoned Dr. Gregory Folwer, president of the UMGC.

Prior to the graduation ceremony, the university also celebrated Milton’s 100th birthday and dedicated a conference room in honor of Milton and his late wife Samantha.

Milton has been a longtime supporter of the school, which has a long history of providing education to military service members.

