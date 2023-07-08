Md. state prison inmate charged with cellmate’s murder

A Maryland state prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder, along with related charges, in the death of his cellmate in May.

On May 27, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit began an investigation into the death of 27-year-old inmate Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, who had been found in his cell at the Jessup Correctional Institute shortly before 4:30 p.m. that day with “multiple injuries.”

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, and a subsequent autopsy ruled the death a homicide by stabbing, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Delfosse’s cellmate at the time of his death, 26-year-old Daniel Myers, was charged and is currently in custody at the North Branch Correctional Institute in Cumberland pending his trial.

Delfosse had been serving time at the prison for burglary at the time of his death.

