Cellmate is suspect in Md. inmate’s killing

An inmate at a Maryland state prison in Jessup is suspected of killing his cellmate Saturday, according to state police.

Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, 27, was found in his cell at the Jessup Correctional Institution with “multiple injuries,” just before 4:30 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a news release.

He died at the scene, police said.

Police identified his cellmate as a suspect in the homicide, and he’s being held in a different location within the Division of Correction. He hasn’t been charged and police said he won’t be identified until after charges are placed.

Delfosse had been serving time at the prison for burglary at the time of his death.

Police said investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine how Delfosse died.

The results of the investigation will go to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine charges, police said.

