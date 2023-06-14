Moore nominates three — including outgoing Prince George’s schools chief — to State Board of Education

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced appointments Wednesday to the state’s Board of Education, including a high-profile local schools leader.

The three people Moore selected to serve on the 14-member board are Samir Paul, high school student Abisola Ayoola, and Monica Goldson, the outgoing CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools.

In a statement, Moore said he was grateful that the nominees “answered the call to serve” and was “confident that their expertise and experience will serve Marylanders well.”

All three will join the board as State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury faces some criticism ahead of the board deciding whether to extend him a new, four-year contract.

Goldson will join the board immediately after she officially steps down July 1. Her title of CEO will be changed to county superintendent when her predecessor, Millard House II, will take over. However, Goldson will remain for at least 90 days to help House transition to his new role in leading the state’s second-largest school system of more than 131,000 students.

On the state board, Goldson will replace Charles Dashiell, a retired attorney with the firm Hearne & Bailey in Salisbury.

Paul, an attorney and former teacher, ran for a state delegate seat in Montgomery County in the 2018 Democratic primary and finished just 12 votes behind Del. Sara Love.

His LinkedIn page shows he worked as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court of Maryland for year until August of last year.

Some of his other work background includes serving as head teaching assistant for a course taught by the Columbia University president, an appellate division law clerk in the state’s Office of the Public Defender and as a current volunteer for the Montgomery Blair Magnet Foundation.

Paul will replace Gail Bates, a former state legislator from Howard County.

Ayoola, the board’s student member, attends Wilde Lake High School in Howard County. During this school year, she served on the Howard County Board of Education.

The rising high school senior was one of two people nominated to Moore by the Maryland Association of Student Councils.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society and is part of various mentorship and leadership programs.

During this year’s 90-day legislative session, Moore nominated three other people for the state Board of Education: Joshua Michael, a former teacher and executive director of the Sherman Family Foundation; Irma Johnson, a former schools administrator in Baltimore; and Nicholas Greer of Baltimore, principal consultant and founder of NAG Solutions LLC. Greer will serve as the designated parent on the board to replace Lori Morrow from Prince George’s County. Morrow was the state board’s first parent representative.

A Moore spokesperson said in an email those chosen to serve on the Board of Education are “recess” appointments because they are done when the legislature doesn’t convene during the 90-day session between January and April. Those appointees, the spokesperson said, are processed immediately and can take their oath when they begin their terms July 1. The board is scheduled to this month on June 27 and then next month on July 25.

The Senate must still confirm Goldson, Paul and Ayoola during next year’s session. The terms of the current members they will replace expire June 30.

