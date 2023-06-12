Md. electric car drivers may use HOV lanes in the state regardless of number of passengers

Drivers of electric vehicles, and some plug-in hybrid vehicles, can once again use HOV lanes on Interstate 270 and Route 50, as long as they get and display a Maryland HOV permit.

An electric 2023 Cooper SE hardtop is charged outside a Mini dealership Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Leasing is starting to look like the cheapest way to get an electric vehicle, because the U.S. government is giving it a big advantage. Dealers can apply up to the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit to leases of all electric vehicles regardless of where they're made. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP/David Zalubowski)

An electric 2023 Cooper SE hardtop is charged outside a Mini dealership Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Leasing is starting to look like the cheapest way to get an electric vehicle, because the U.S. government is giving it a big advantage. Dealers can apply up to the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit to leases of all electric vehicles regardless of where they're made. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP/David Zalubowski)

Drivers of electric vehicles, and some plug-in hybrid vehicles, in Maryland can once again use HOV lanes on Interstate 270 and Route 50, as long as they get and display a Maryland HOV permit.

Because of legislation passed in Annapolis in the last session of the Maryland General Assembly, owners of electric vehicles who display their permits can begin using HOV lanes even when driving by themselves.

The permit and sticker cost $5 and can be obtained through a driver’s myMVA account, as well as at branch Motor Vehicle Administration offices, licensed dealerships and tag and title agencies.

The permit will be valid from June 12 through Sept. 30, 2025.

State officials said in a statement that Maryland has a goal of reaching 300,000 registered EVs by 2025 and cutting greenhouse gas emissions 60% by 2031.

Maryland had a similar incentive for EV owners in the past, but that was discontinued in 2022. Drivers who previously had an EV HOV permit will have to order a new sticker.

For more information on what vehicles qualify, visit the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.