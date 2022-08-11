WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia struggles with manpower shortage | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea | Russian journalist charged over war criticism | Anti-Russian gas protest in Bulgaria
Home » Maryland News » HOV privileges will end…

HOV privileges will end soon in Md. for drivers of electric vehicles

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

August 11, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s been an incentive and perk of owning an electric vehicle for more than a decade. However, starting Oct. 1, EVs and hybrid and vehicles will no longer get a free ride in Maryland’s high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

As of Sept. 30, the state’s HOV sticker program will end, according to the Motor Vehicle Administration’s website. Under the program, drivers of plug-in or hybrid vehicles, titled and registered in Maryland, have been allowed to use the lanes regardless of the number of passengers.

The privilege, which has been in place since 2010, will end as demand for electric vehicles continues to rise. Federal and state incentives have encouraged the purchase of EVs and hybrids to reduce the number of gasoline-burning vehicles on the roads.

In Maryland, HOV lanes on I-270 in Montgomery County, and along U.S. 50 in Prince George’s County, are reserved for car pools, van pools, buses, and motorcycles during designated time periods.

In Virginia, as of 2019, most solo drivers of vehicles bearing clean special fuel license plates in Virginia, were no longer allowed to drive for free in HOV lanes. Some plug-in and electric vehicles, on a list provided by Virginia’s DMV, can use the HOV lane use exemption through September 2025.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News | Transportation News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate committee calls on VA, DOJ to improve accessibility to federal technology

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Does the government need a FOIA enforcer?

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up