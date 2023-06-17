2 charged with killing District Heights teenager during carjacking

Two teenagers have been charged with killing 18-year-old Kendall Batson of District Heights during a carjacking in an elementary school parking lot, according to Prince George's County Police.

Police said Lavelle Harris, 18-year-old, of D.C., was charged with first and second degree murder, armed carjacking and related charges.

The charges against the other suspect, a 17-year-old boy from District Heights, include conspiracy to commit first and second degree murder, armed carjacking, according to the police.

The teenagers attempted a carjacking in a parking lot at North Forestville Elementary School on Ritchie Road in Forestville, Maryland, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Batson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

Police said the teenagers charged with killing Batson did not know him before the shooting. Both teenage suspects are held without bond by the department of corrections.

