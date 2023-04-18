Former Montgomery Co. official cleared of hostile workplace allegations

The former chair of the Montgomery County, Maryland, planning board has been cleared of allegations that he created a hostile workplace.

Casey Anderson was first reprimanded by the county council for having a liquor cabinet in his office at Montgomery County Planning’s headquarters in Wheaton. A short while later, a confidential email surfaced last fall, accusing Casey of inappropriate language and behavior.

But Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass said that an investigation, by the commission, which included an outside counsel, has found that the allegations are unfounded.

Glass shared a portion of the commission’s investigation findings:

“There was no evidence of leadership creating a hostile, toxic or misogynistic work environment at Montgomery Parks, Montgomery Planning or the Montgomery County Planning Board.”

Glass said the investigation also found that “leadership issues on the Montgomery Planning Board, at the time, impaired employees’ sense of organizational stability.”

The investigation’s final report recommends additional training for employees and commissioners and developing policies that more clearly delineate expectations for planning board members.

Glass said that the council is focused on making two appointments to the planning board in June.