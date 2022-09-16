Montgomery Co. Planning Board chair apologizes for having liquor in office

Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, is apologizing for keeping liquor at his office and for sharing drinks with employees at the board offices in Wheaton.

The issue came up as the result of a report by the Office of the Inspector General at the Maryland National Capital Parks and Planning Commission.

Anderson said in a statement Friday that he kept alcohol in the office and “from time to time” shared a drink with colleagues “at the end of the workday or after regular business hours.”

Anderson said he should not have done it and takes full responsibility. He said he has also removed the alcohol from the office and apologized.

The Parks and Planning Commission has a zero tolerance policy regarding drugs and alcohol.

Anderson was appointed to the planning board by the Montgomery County Council. WTOP has asked the council for comment.