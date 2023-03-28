FBI manhunt for former Hogan official now includes 20K reward

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Roy McGrath, a former Hogan administration aide who disappeared on the eve of his March 13 federal trial on charges including fraud, theft and falsifying records.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Roy McGrath, a former Hogan administration aide who disappeared on the eve of his March 13 federal trial on charges including fraud, theft and falsifying records.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering $10,000.

In a newly-released wanted poster, the FBI states 53-year-old McGrath was born in Greece, has several aliases, including Roy Baisliadou and Roy Carlos McGrath, and that he’s considered an “escape risk.”

Under his pre-trial agreement, McGrath was required to surrender his passport and was barred from possessing a firearm.

McGrath has been the subject of a manhunt since his disappearance. His home in Naples, Florida, has been searched, and his attorney Joseph Murtha said at the time of his trial that he was concerned about his client’s safety.

McGrath briefly served as chief of staff to then-Gov. Larry Hogan. He resigned, after reports of his payout from his previous job as director of the Maryland Environmental Service were made public.

An investigation led to charges in the federal case against him. McGrath is accused of falsifying records tied to the more than $233,000 payout from MES.

McGrath is also facing charges in Anne Arundel County, including embezzlement, wiretapping and misconduct in office.