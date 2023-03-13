Judge issues arrest warrant after Roy McGrath, facing charges for fraud and embezzlement related to Md. state job, fails to appear for trial

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath after the former top aide to former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) failed to appeal in court.

McGrath was to appear in U.S. District Court in Baltimore at 9 a.m. Monday for a re-arraignment that preceded jury selection.

Joseph Murtha, McGrath’s attorney, said in court that he spoke to McGrath on Sunday for about 90 minutes and was assured his client would travel to Maryland for the hearing and trial.

Murtha said he texted both McGrath and his wife on Monday but received no answers.

It was at that point that U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman issued an arrest warrant.

“Let’s hope he’s safe and there’s some mix-up,” she said.

Prosecutors and Murtha are expected to be back in court at 11 a.m. Monday morning.