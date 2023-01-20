Md. Gov. Wes Moore approves $3.5 million for abortion care training

State Del. Ariana Kelly -- who sponsored the bill -- told WTOP that with Moore's action and the funding's release, "we can get to the work of setting up that program."

Part of the $69 million in Maryland state funding released by Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday will allow the state to set up an abortion care training program.

The expansion of abortion care training statewide was part of a law passed during the last General Assembly session — before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case which enshrined abortion rights nationwide.

Moore’s action to release the funding came on the eve of the March For Life rally, an annual event staged by abortion opponents on the National Mall.

When the bill passed last year, then-Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the legislation, arguing it would be a setback for women’s health care and safety. Under previous law, abortions could only be performed by licensed physicians.

Lawmakers overrode Hogan’s veto. Hogan retaliated by using his authority as governor to withhold the $3.5 million that lawmakers intended to pay for the training.

Kelly said the training isn’t restricted to doctors. Under last session’s passed legislation, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurse midwives will be able to provide abortions.

“So all of those clinicians who have abortion care in their scope of practice will be able to be trained to provide safe, appropriate abortion care in Maryland,” Kelly said.

The Department of Health will devise the curriculum and set the standards of training for abortion providers based on the type of care they will be providing, from medication abortions to surgical abortions. Kelly said other clinicians will provide the training.

Kelly said there are plans for more abortion-related bills to be introduced during the current 90-day legislative session.