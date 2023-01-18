FAQ: 2023 March for Life

For the first time since Roe v. Wade overturned nationwide abortion rights last summer, thousands are expected to gather in D.C. for the March for Life rally Friday. Here's what you need to know.

For the first time since the Supreme Court overturned nationwide abortion rights last summer, thousands are expected to gather in D.C. for the March for Life rally on Friday.

This year’s event marks 50 years after the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade — a decision that the court overturned in June.

The march comes as some celebrate that ruling and others seek to secure abortion rights through other means at the state level.

Since Roe was struck down, numerous states have implemented bans on abortion, while others have scrambled to pass legislation affirming access.

Though some abortion rights opponents have reveled in victory this year, March for Life organizers have said there is more work to be done.

Here’s what you need to know.